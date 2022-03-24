Lily Collins has the most flattering makeup this spring

Brooke Shields claimed -not long ago- that “red is the only bright color that is like a neutral”. She actually repeated the words of Michael Kors, a renowned designer with whom the actress maintains a good friendship, to support the power of her favorite lip tone. Just a few days ago, Helena Christensen increased the good face effect of her makeup with the help of a spectacular blue-red lipstick. You can never underestimate this type of lipstick, but even less so when spring arrives. The more light, the more fascinating the color becomes. And Lily Collins is an example.

Her latest beauty look on the streets of New York is much more than a lipstick successful. A subtle change in her hair color along with the success of her long paraded bangs collaborate (and a lot) in making the actress’s makeup stand out. First, because she covers a part of her physiognomy as characteristic as her eyebrows, and second, because with it, she draws attention to the center of the matter: her lips. So instead of talking about makeup starting with Lily Collins’s eyebrows, what remains for us is to praise the wisdom of choosing a new essential point in her beauty style.

The author of so successful look beauty is Vincent Oquendo, a make-up artist with whom the actress gets on perfectly. Although the artist has not neglected the famous eyebrows of the actress, what he has done to divert the focus of attention has been to work on her skin so that it has a uniform, light and luminous appearance. With just a hint of color on the outer cheeks, her skin looks like polished porcelain. With this, the lipstick highlights its tonality and contrast much more. As it also achieves by having a almost complete absence of eye makeup. That is to say, yes, she has mascara and of course she wears makeup on her eyelids, but in a subtle way, in beige and nude tones, achieving an effect don’t make up ideal to give prominence to another area (the lips).

Regarding the key of his lips, in addition to the power that the chosen red color has imprinted on its own, the grace is in the drawing of Cupid’s bow. Lily Collins, who has full lips as a base, does not need to resort to the makeup trick that increases the plump lips effect blurring the line of cupid’s bow. In your case, the curve is outlined without peaks, with smooth, rounded lines executed with a darker liner. Then by filling in the lip with a brighter red her mouth looks juicier.

