Lily Collins has with the velvet ballerinas that the Madrilenians do not take off

Lily Collins she could be from Madrid if she weren’t British-American and if she embodied the most famous character to inhabit the French capital in the last decade. The actress, model and producer of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has gone from the group of girls who always wear heels to those who prioritize the velvet ballerinasspecifically the model that the girls who walk around Madrid love. Very comfortable because they are made of a soft and soft fabric, they do not weigh and they have no season despite the fabric, they are the best option to go for a walk, whether in La Latina or Beverly Hills.

Lily Collins out for a walk with a friend in Beverly Hills.TheImageDirect.com

His are some friulane, or in other words, some traditional Venetian slippers. Sewn by hand, without using glue or derivatives, only thread and a lot of skill, they have a bracelet on the instep so that the grip is greater and a small buckle on one side. The sole is usually made of a bicycle wheel, like traditional sandals.

The velvet ballet flats that are a hit with girls who love to wear culottes have a rounded toe, fit in any suitcase and they are just as comfortable and trend with or without socks. This, which makes them rivals of the Converse or the Vans, works very much in their favor, since they can be worn all year round despite being made of velvet. They are neither hot in spring nor cold in winter.

Courtesy Cayumas

