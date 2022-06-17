Entertainment

Lily Collins has worn the boho skirt that is most popular this summer

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Despite the absolute reign of the ‘mini’ this season, the boho skirt is another of the most powerful bets of the spring summer 2022 trends. Firms such as EtherUlla Johnson or Chloe They have made this garment their own, which is declined in fabrics such as linen and prints such as flowers. It is a common motif in this aesthetic, which coexists in line with paisley-type drawings. You don’t have to choose between one and the other: patchwork, the collage-type technique par excellence associated with the boho universe, is the perfect formula for shamelessly marrying these and other prints.

It is precisely the key to the last look she has worn Lily Collins. The actress has been photographed walking through Beverly Hills wearing precisely a long light boho skirt in soft tones with both prints. She combined her on-trend garment with an oversize black T-shirt and flat, dark brown fabric Mary-Jans.

TheImageDirect.com

Although we have already seen her alter ego, Emily Cooper, wearing a yellow bohemian Ganni dress, the truth is that this combination shows that the actress does not dress like the character she embodies. Her wardrobe is much more relaxed and informal than that of the protagonist of Emily in CooperAlthough both are proof of the versatility that garments like the boho skirt can have to adapt to different styles.

Ulla Johnson spring summer 2022.

Etro spring summer 2022.

Chloé spring summer 2022.

wrap dress

The most flattering summer dress is perfect to wear with sneakers during the day and high-heeled sandals at night.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Garage fight between Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds

6 mins ago

Camila Cabello will sing in the final

19 mins ago

The cunning strategy that Shakira used to discover Piqué’s alleged infidelity

28 mins ago

This is what Diego Luna looks like in the first preview and official poster of ‘Andor’, the Star Wars series

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button