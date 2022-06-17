Lily Collins has worn the boho skirt that is most popular this summer

Despite the absolute reign of the ‘mini’ this season, the boho skirt is another of the most powerful bets of the spring summer 2022 trends. Firms such as EtherUlla Johnson or Chloe They have made this garment their own, which is declined in fabrics such as linen and prints such as flowers. It is a common motif in this aesthetic, which coexists in line with paisley-type drawings. You don’t have to choose between one and the other: patchwork, the collage-type technique par excellence associated with the boho universe, is the perfect formula for shamelessly marrying these and other prints.

It is precisely the key to the last look she has worn Lily Collins. The actress has been photographed walking through Beverly Hills wearing precisely a long light boho skirt in soft tones with both prints. She combined her on-trend garment with an oversize black T-shirt and flat, dark brown fabric Mary-Jans.

TheImageDirect.com

Although we have already seen her alter ego, Emily Cooper, wearing a yellow bohemian Ganni dress, the truth is that this combination shows that the actress does not dress like the character she embodies. Her wardrobe is much more relaxed and informal than that of the protagonist of Emily in CooperAlthough both are proof of the versatility that garments like the boho skirt can have to adapt to different styles.

Ulla Johnson spring summer 2022. Etro spring summer 2022. Chloé spring summer 2022.