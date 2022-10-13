Lily Collins has worn the bun that short girls will love

Photo credit: David Livingston – Getty Images

We are all looking forward to the third season of Emily in Paris. Thanks to the small advances that the protagonist of the series offers us through her social networks, impatience has skyrocketed. And it is that the outfits created by stylist Patricia Field and costume designer Marylin Fitoussi for Lily Collins they are a real delight. Did you know that you can rent the dresses from the series?

From the premiere of the first season of the series, the popularity of the actress who embodies its main character, Emily, rose like foam and her style, with some connections to her character, began to be scrutinized to the millimeter. The long bangs that Lily Collins was the cause of many girls daring to take the step to show it off too. So, while the new chapters of fiction arrive, Lily becomes a great guide to follow the trends of the moment.

The actress has served as hostess this Sunday night at an event in Los Angeles and the bangs have been one of the protagonists of her look of hair. Lily sports long brown hair that is usually wavy and loose, but for this date she pulled it up in a voluminous messy bun, adding to the hair trend of the moment. If you also want to join this hair look Here we show you how to make the trendy messy bun.

However, the way to carry Lily Collins’ messy bun hides a trick that will especially benefit short women, or to all those who want to gain a few centimeters in height. And it is that when placing the thickness of her hair, the actress takes it to the highest part of the skull, so that the bun is almost at the height of the birth of the bangs. Thus, the large volume of the collected is the perfect resource to add a few centimeters of height. Although the actress is not especially short, she measures 1.65, it seems that she does not want to give up looking a little more stylized.

Other details that make it different the interpretation of Collins’ hairstyle is that, unlike the chignon that we saw Ester Expósito at the Toronto Film FestivalFor example, the British-American actress’s is not designed in such a messy way. The strands form a bun that is more like the classic style and the ends are left out, falling down the nape of the neck.

It is inevitable that this hairstyle reminds us of the protagonist of Breakfast with diamonds, if you don’t know how to recreate her hairstyle here you can learn how to do Lily Collins’s hairstyle inspired by Audrey. However, for this event, the actress gives the bun a more modern twist. What gives it the most casual aspect is the front part, since the bangs are added a few side strandswhich make the hairstyle be perceived as a hair look more casual.

How to do the Lily Collins updo

To achieve this hairstyle, you just have to make a ponytail at the height of the beginning of your bangs, taking special care to polish the nape area, since it will be completely visible. Depending on the length of your hair and the volume you want in your updo, you can now choose tease the inner strands of the ponytail a little, insert a hairpiece under it or, if long enough, roll it directly on itself to form a bow. In this step, make sure that the ends are towards the nape of the neck, since instead of picking them up, we will leave them loose, to achieve the same effect as the performer.