Lily Collins’ Haute Couture Dress Is What We’d Like Emily Cooper To Wear Next Season

Summer fabrics and denim have been the pillars of the wardrobe of Lily Collins in her spare time, when she hasn’t been busy shooting the third season of Emily in Parisin the French capital. But when attending a Cartier event in Madrid, the actress did not hesitate to raise the level of glamor in a haute couture dress by sustainable designer Ronald van der Kemp.

Collins accessorized the dress with floral brocades – from Van der Kemp’s spring/summer 2022 collection and made with recycled materials– with the blinding brilliance of an emerald necklace and earrings by Cartier, a firm for which she has been an ambassador since November last year. She finished off her look with an elegant updo and bold red lips.

This is not the first time that Collins has publicly supported sustainable fashion, as in recent months we have seen him wear not one but two tailored suits from Gabriela Hearst, as well as Rothy flat shoes made from recycled plastic bottles. In addition, the actress has supported the Thrift Logo initiative of the American resale platform Thredup, which aims to be the first universal logo to distinguish second-hand clothing.

Collins also opted to stay in an eco-friendly cottage on her honeymoon after getting married in Colorado in Ralph Lauren lace. What if suddenly art imitates life and its character of Emily Cooper Are you starting to adopt a more eco-conscious lifestyle (and wardrobe)? We’d love to see it.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.