Lily Collins: her best films

Lily Collins is one of the most interesting actresses today always having a mark in various dramas. These are her best movies.

Those who grew up with cable met Lily Collins as a young actress on the BBC series Growing Pains. This was long before I had a small role in The Blindside in 2009, which would result in a successful career for the next decade.

The British and American actress has proven to be one of the best for the drama, and here we decided to list her best works according to their rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and we also tell you where to see them.

ok (2017)

One of the great works of bong joon-ho (parasite), who in this film makes a brutal criticism of the food industry and the treatment of animals (among other things). The play follows a girl who is in charge of taking care of a genetically modified pig, but after the company demands it to present it to the whole world, the girl decides to rescue it.

The play has a large international cast and Lily Collins interprets Net, an animal rights activist. It’s a small role, but the play is definitely worth seeing.

Mank (2020)

Gary Oldman gives an award-winning performance in Manktape that recounts the experiences of the screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz during the development of the script of the acclaimed film Citizen Kanewhich was led by Orson Welleswith whom he had quite a few frictions.

The play follows the writer dealing with his alcoholism, while defending his ideology within the Hollywood industry in the 1940s. A magnificent work courtesy of David Fincher with a script from his father, Jack Fincher.

To The Bone (2017)

Lily Collins stars in this brutal drama that follows a young woman dealing with anorexia. He starts her off on a program that doesn’t have much results and follows her through her attempts to recover from it. As it opens, we discover some of the causes of her problem and the process to find a way out.

It is possibly one of the best performances of collinswho gives himself completely to paper, while Keanu Reeves accompanies her playing one of the doctors she meets in the process.

The Blindside (2009)

Where to watch: HBO Max

Ribbon that won him the Oscar a Sandra Bullock as best actress. Here she plays a mother who decides to adopt a 17-year-old boy who has a natural talent for American football. Collins plays collins (That’s right), the daughter of the family.

Although some currently point to it as a film that follows the cliché of “white savior” highlights the performances of the cast.

wind fall (2022)

An ignored Netflix film with an interesting plot that divided the critics a bit, although in general it had good reviews. The work follows Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins like a couple who return from vacation to discover a man robbing their house. However, instead of calling the police they try to convince him to give him money to leave. Although that seems like the solution, soon everything gets complicated.

This results in a minimalist thriller that, while not overly complex, is just weird and funny enough to keep you on your toes until the very last moments.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Although this work based on the case of Ted Bundy (from the perspective of a woman who had a relationship with him) did not have such good reviews, highlighted by the excellent performance of Lily Collins and Zack Efron who steps out of his conventional job to play a scary man who can be deceiving with his looks.

Tolkien (2019)

Despised by critics but loved by audiences, Tolkien seeks to tell the life of the acclaimed writer responsible for the saga of The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit. Nicholas Hoult plays the main character, while collins take the role of Edith Bratwhom she married and served as the inspiration for some key characters in her stories.