Lily Collins: her best movies (and where to see them)

Gary Oldman gives an award-winning performance in Manktape that recounts the experiences of the screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz during the development of the script of the acclaimed film Citizen Kanewhich was led by Orson Welleswith whom he had quite a few frictions.

The play follows the writer dealing with his alcoholism, while defending his ideology within the Hollywood industry in the 1940s. A magnificent work courtesy of David Fincher with a script from his father, Jack Fincher.

To The Bone (2017)

Lily Collins stars in this brutal drama that follows a young woman dealing with anorexia. He starts her off on a program that doesn’t have much results and follows her through her attempts to recover from it. As it opens, we discover some of the causes of her problem and the process to find a way out.

It is possibly one of the best performances of collinswho gives himself completely to paper, while Keanu Reeves accompanies her playing one of the doctors she meets in the process.

The Blindside (2009)