Lily Collins honors dad Phil Collins at her last concert with Genesis

Lily Collins is proud to honor his father Phil collins when he says goodbye to playing with his band, Genesis.

On Instagram, the star by Emily in Paris 33, shared behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s performance in London on Saturday night.

“Tonite marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of my life and an event that I will keep in my heart forever. Extremely Grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even greater amount shared among an audience that didn’t want it to end.” collins said who was photographed sitting on a piece of band equipment backstage.

Collins went on to explain how proud she is of both her father, whom she called an “inspiration,” and her brother Nic, who plays with the band.

“Thanks [Génesis] for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you [Nic] for making me the proudest sister there is. 50 years of songs later and even more generations to celebrate you long after this tour is over.” finished,” wrote the star of Windfall.

In a video Collins posted of the concert, Phil can be seen playing the tambourine for the large crowd and pissing off the fans as he waves his hands in the air. Collins has been outspoken about his inability to play drums due to health issues and his need to sit while he sings on tour. In an interview with bbc breakfast In September, the 71-year-old star explained that she wishes she could continue acting, because that would mean getting on stage with Nic, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported . However, now that he and his Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford are “all men our age,” they acknowledged that they were nearing the end of their touring career.

In recent years, Lily has been outspoken about her relationship with her father. in January , on Phil’s 71st birthday, shared a flashback photo on Instagram of herself as a baby sitting on her father’s shoulders. Speaking about her deep connection, Lily thanked her father “for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today.”

“Happy Birthday Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders, but you still hold me tight when I need you most. We may not spend time together as often, but when we are face to face, you really see me,” shewrote. “You may not always believe this, but believe me when I tell you, no matter how old I am or what life brings me, I will always need you. Whether I’m watching you proudly on stage, laughing together at home playing Trivial Pursuit, I’ll be eternally grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now treasure as an adult… I love you to the moon and back…”

The father and daughter have had a complex relationship in the past. In his 2017 biography, No filter: no shame, no regrets, just me Lily forgave her father for any troublesome feelings she harbored in the past.

“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything to keep him away any longer,” Collins wrote in the chapter titled “A Letter to All Dads.”Billboard reported at the time. “I became extremely careful about what she said and how she said it, afraid that she would think she was angry or that she didn’t love him. And the truth is that she was angry. She missed him and she wanted him there.”

Sharing that some of her “deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my father”, Collins, who has suffered from eating disorders, said it had taken her “over a decade to work through some of them”.