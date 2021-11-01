Lily Collins: how to wear the dress with leggings

Lily Collins, even off the set of Emily in Paris ( whose wardrobe was created by Patricia Field, creator of memorable outfits like those Carrie in Sex and the City), is setting the latest fashion rules with her styling choices. The latest look sported at the Go Gala shows us in fact how to wear the couture mini dress with sporty leggings.

This fashion combo that points to an outfit multi layered is slowly coming back: a bold styling characterized by layers of garments belonging to different worlds, a potpourri of styles to wear as you please. An appetizer of a revival that is overwhelming the contemporary: we are talking about 2000s fashion which today is popular on social networks with the hashtag Y2K.

The young actress chose a look from AZ Factory spring summer 2022, the Parisian fashion show Love Brings Love which celebrated the designer Alber Elbaz. It is a yellow silk shantung minidress: the garment is characterized by a thick drapery that opens laterally in a maxi ruffle that covers the side. In contrast we find the leggings, a pair of very tight sports trousers with a side band always in color yellow.

Lily Collins is not the only one to have sported a layered look: recently also Emma Watson, on the occasion of the Earthshot Prize 2021, chose an asymmetrical mini dress in recycled white tulle from the FOUND collection with a pair of black flared trousers . We have already guessed that this will be one of the biggest red carpet trends…!

Emma Watson Karwai Tang

