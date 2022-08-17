Lily Collins in mustard yellow dress is our icon of women’s fashion

Lily Collins stands for sophistication and elegance and it is that his clothing is always perfect; suitable for the occasion, glamorous, with good taste and a feminine and delicate touch that reminds us that good dress is not paraphernalia and exaggeration, but keeping it simple with good taste, with modesty.

We are not talking about refusing trends, creativity or flashy colors and more daring garments, but knowing how to balance all this in our wardrobe, knowing what favors us and adapting to our tastes and personality.

Then, Lily Collins She is an expert in it and shows it to us with her publications on networks or public appearances. Recently, she shared a beautiful outfit in mustard yellow, simply ideal for the transition from summer to autumn and that not only does it fit perfectly, the garment is undoubtedly an inspiration.

It’s about a short puff sleeve dress and buttons at the front, like the shirt dresses, whose skirt falls wide and gives a very coquettish flare, as well as being notched at the waist with great delicacy and stylizes your figure by placing a belt of the same fabric of the dress and that ties in the form of a bow, very feminine.

Combine with some loafers in white, a shoe that is fashionable and reigns among the most fashionistasin addition to showing us her loose hair with that now iconic curtain-type bangs that suits the protagonist of the series so well Netflix series, ‘Emily in Paris’.

Her followers write to her that she looks beautiful and there is no doubt, her style is chic, but with total sophistication and elegance that also always puts femininity forward, in a way that invites us to such a wardrobe, simple, beautiful, without exaggeration but rather a dreamy halo.

And although we don’t know exactly where she is, because the actress has been traveling a lot with her husband Charlie McDowellwho is a film director, Lily Collins has certainly been for Paris as he is filming the new season of his Netflix series.

Recently, for example, she also shared a video with us where we see her walking next to the Seine river and with the Eiffel Tower background. She looks stylish as always in pale pink pants, a brown blouse, white loafers, sunglasses, a beige bag and, the cherry on the cake, a black and white checkered jackettotally chic.

lovely as alwayshis style and his fashion are a point of reference for women who are looking for modern, jovial, versatile and accessible inspiration, because we can reproduce and adapt their outfits to us, with garments that we already have in our closet.