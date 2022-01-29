Lily Collins is the touch of class chosen by Giusi Ferré

LILY COLLINS

He has starred since he was two on the BBC series, Glowing Painsand is also passionate about journalism writing for Elle Girl And Los Angeles Times.

Daughter of the great Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, the 32-year-old was elected by Glamorwhen she was a teenager, “International Model of the Year” winning a Young Hollywood Award for “Newest Red Carpet Correspondent”.

Then he made his debut in the film snow-white in 2012 as a co-star alongside Julia Roberts (the evil queen). Meanwhile she married director and screenwriter Charlie McDowellin September 2021. This is an adventurous life.

Flake The maxi black bow in the hair makes the hairstyle extremely vintage for a retro look revisited. Matched with the earrings.

Sleeves Definitely puffed, they are wider towards the wrists, narrower above according to the architecture of the mini dress. For a proportionate result.

Colors As in a painting of abstract clouds, the colors seem to chase each other between whites, blacks and pastels. To then form a perfectly coherent graphic.

Elegance Even in the boldness of the shapes there is the subtlety of the Valentino Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2021/2022 atelier (15 December, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, premiere of Emily in Paris 2).

