Lily Collins knows how to wear high-waisted pants and normcore loafers

If we want to find some inspiration it will be better to review the archive of the writer, because it is a true fashion showcase. From there we took the last look that we will talk about, it is easy to emulate and perfect to wear from 20 to 50+. It’s about a high waist pant and straight cut that was complemented with some loafers normcore.

It’s not the first time Lily Collins go to flat shoes to raise some formal pants (It’s one of your safe places to create impact outfits). Now, to wear them in a simple way and fulfill her city tour, she combined a sleeveless blouse and a plaid blazer. Oh la la! Just what we needed to see, since it will work both to go to the office, and to enjoy a coffee.

Completed your choice with a wallet crossbody and sunglasses. He showcased his curtain bangs and subtle natural waves, an interpretation of the summer aesthetic.

Without a doubt, basic garments will be the best option, or rather, Lily Collins will always be inspiration. And to continue with the line of casual outfits, we will do a little panning for some sentences of the asphalt.

Where have we seen the trend of high-waisted pants and normcore loafers?

according to celebrities