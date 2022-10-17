Lily Collins looks like a goddess in this maxi skirt and transparent body at the Academy event

United States.- Lily Collins made a leggy appearance when she and her husband Charlie McDowell walked alongside more celebrities at the Academy Museum’s annual Gala in Los Angeles last night.

Lily, 33, showed off her legs via a thigh-high slit with her stunning floral spliced ​​skirt. She donned semi-sheer black stockings and suede platform heels that gave her body that lift.

fashion

She paired the skirt with a long-sleeved black fishnet bodysuit and a deep black bralette. Phil Collins’ daughter had her hair up in a high bun with bangs. Collins accessorized her style with beaded gold chandelier earrings and several sparkly statement rings. To give it another extra touch, the actress wore black nails.

As for her husband, he looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a bow tie and a white shirt. Julia Roberts is expected to receive the first Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala, which is taking place this year for the second time.

Lily’s dress was from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection of Christian Dior. His stylists were Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. She paired the semi-sheer black lace bodysuit with the full floral skirt.

Source: Pure Show