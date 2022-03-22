Lily Collins’ makeup artist shares her beauty tips

Lily Collins has monopolized dozens of covers of expert magazines on the subject of fashion and good taste, and it is that before interpreting the wonderful Emily Cooperher name and own style was already recognized in the fashion industry, for being one of the women who set trends with ease.

Whether on glamorous red carpets, casual interviews, or even front row at fashion shows, Lily Collins shows that she is not afraid to take risks, with super creative looks, with colorful shadows and bold lines. However, he also knows how to wear a good classic, and the impeccable red lipstick + black eyeliner look has already become one of his hallmarks.

One of the key women in Lily Collins’ good taste in makeup is Fiona Stiles, faithful make-up artist of the 33-year-old actress, who through her social networks has shared some of the beauty tips with which she managed to place Emily Copper from ‘Emily in Paris‘ at the peak of success in the makeup industry.

Tip 1: Identify your skin type

Fiona keeps her “skin prep” very simple for her clients, focusing on hydration before applying foundation. When the client has oily skin, she opts for a gel-based moisturizing cream with a refreshing touch, the kind that absorbs quickly and does not weigh down. If the client has dry or mature skin, opt for denser creams, which leave a luminous finish.

Tip 2: Eye primer

To give a greater focus and better finish to the face, Fiona prefers to use moisturizers instead of primers, as he believes that the skin looks more natural. However, for the eyelids, she is a fan of products of this type, which help to fix the pigments of the shadows and keep the makeup intact for many hours.

Tip 3: Micellar water

Contrary to the use that we commonly give to micellar water, the Lilly Collins makeup artist also use the beauty product to correct the small mistakes that can occur when putting on makeup. Out of eyeliner? Did the outline come out crooked? Did the mascara run? Nothing that a good swab with a drop of your favorite micellar water can’t fix. And with this focused and precise application of the product, Fiona says, you won’t mess up the rest of your makeup!

Tip 4: Use luminous shadow

In 2018, Fiona Stiles gave an interview for the Fat Mascara podcast, where she shared one of her biggest makeup tips. The makeup artist pointed out that to give the face a “more rested” look, always apply a little eyeshadow with glitter particles concentrated in the center of the mobile eyelid, as this will make your eyes look more awake, attracting light to the gaze Just what we are looking for.

Tip 5: Good use of the eyelash curler

Fiona says that many of her clients break out in a cold sweat when she takes the eyelash curler; after all, the object really does look intimidating. However, she always gives this advice: lose your fear, get used to it and learn to use it, because the eyelash curler is one of those almost “miraculous” tools that do make a big difference to your eyelashes!

Tip 6: Do not fear your final look

Also in this podcast interview, the Lily Collins makeup artist She said that she knows many women who want to be more daring in their makeup, but as soon as they do it, they feel “weird”. That’s why she gives you this advice: “Do you want to take a risk with a colorful eye shadow, a burgundy lipstick that you have never used or a different graphic eyeliner? Play it! But before going out, put on the look at home, observing your reflection in various mirrors, and noticing how you feel, if you like what you see, if you feel comfortable. You should wear makeup, not the other way around!”