Lily Collins marathon on Netflix, with plots that will make you vibrate

The British diva Lily Collins is a darling of the streaming giant, Netflix, because the site is full of plots where she is the star.

The 32-year-old actress has romantic comedies as a strong point, however, she has shown that she stands out in various genres and that she knows how to shine even with the smallest role.

For this reason, we present some series and movies to enjoy the talent of this brand new young woman with a tender face.

It is important to remember that Lily is currently working with the platform for a new project, a thriller called «wind fall» which will be available this March 18.

“Emily in Paris”

The daughter of singer Phil Collins triumphed with her leading role in the successful series “Emily in Paris”, which will be extended for a third and fourth season.

Also, her character in charge, Emily Cooper, is an American marketing executive who faces culture shock after her arrival in the French capital, Paris. Adding her overflowing personality that at first will confuse her French colleagues.

The series already has two seasons that will leave everyone who sees it wanting more. Although full of commonplaces, the program is an escape to the most exciting and exclusive landscapes and places in the French capital.

All of his characters are daring, charming and have outrageous personalities. Additionally, the different romantic interests of the protagonist are all eye drops for her eyes.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

The beautiful Lily Collins played the naive wife of Ted Bundy, Liz Kendall, in the biopic with the long title. Both were a happy couple until the first, played by Zac Efron, is arrested and imprisoned for a series of monstrous murders against young girls that are noteworthy, occurred in real life.

Likewise, the representation of the interpreter is key, because in this biopic, the partner of the well-known murderer blindly believed in Bundy’s innocence, something desperate for those who watch the film and are aware of the truth that she does not dare to see.

«To the Bone»

On this occasion, the native of the United Kingdom embodied Ellen, an anorexic girl who is just entering adulthood.

During this Netflix film, the subscriber will witness the difficult suffering of the character who also has to deal with his difficult environment at home. The uplifting part of the footage begins when she is admitted to a clinic to treat her ailments.

It is no secret to anyone how petite the famous actress is. However, in this tape, where Keanu Reeves also participated, she had to lose a significant amount of weight.

At the time of the film’s release in 2017, Collins spoke to Teen Vogue about it, revealing that while she was concerned about losing so much weight, she did so with specialists. “It was a scary process, but she knew she would be losing weight under the supervision of nutritionists and surrounded by wonderful women on set.”

The most interesting thing about this film bet is that the actress struggled with an eating disorder in the past. She thus she commented her in an interview with Bazaar during the promotion of the project. There is no loss with this option; it is emotional, dramatic but with a message of overcoming.

«Mank»

The story, also a Netflix original, centers on “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, nicknamed Mank. He is still bedridden from an injury, while he is writing the script for a new Orson Welles project. To do this, he recruits his secretary Rita Alexander (Lily Collins) who is in charge of writing what his boss dictates.

The character is side by side with the protagonist of the plot, who thanks to his dependence on liquor could put his skin and that of many who surround him at risk through what he is writing for the film, she realizes and tells him warns about his bold creative move.

“Mirror Mirror”

It would have been a crime not to include the protagonist of this marathon in the adaptation of a fairy tale with that worn-out angel face.

For this film, available on Netflix, she played Snow White and shared credits with Julia Roberts, who is the villain of the story.

This proposal may fall into a cliché but it is fun, entertaining, likeable and full of daring humor. Also, despite knowing the story from head to toe, as they would say, who doesn’t enjoy a good classic?

As in the original story, the young princess will take refuge in the house of the 7 dwarfs to escape the fury of her envious stepmother. On the other hand, she will become a warrior to fend off the evil witch.