Lily Collins married director Charlie McDowell: the wedding photos and the romantic message

Lily Collins married the director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell: the protagonist of Emily in Paris then shared some photos of her romantic Ralph Lauren lace dress on Instagram.

Lily Collins Yes is married: the protagonist of Emily in Paris said yes to the director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell during a ceremony reserved for a few close friends that took place last September 4th in Colorado.

The announcement to the whole world came only yesterday thanks to some photo shared by Collins on Instagram, which show all their happiness, the gorgeous lace wedding dress and are accompanied by a romantic message from the actress: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s more than yours, and now I can be your wife. On September 4th we officially became each other forever“.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell (who is the son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen) began dating in 2019. After announcing their engagement in September 2020, the two got married almost a year later.

For her special day, Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” has chosen a creation by Ralph Lauren that will already be making many future brides dream: a mermaid cut dress, discreet train, long sleeves and high neck entirely made of Chantilly lace with floral design. The extra touch of a true fashion addicted and dreamer? The hooded cape made of the same fabric as the dress.

Among the many “famous” greetings that accompanied the shots disseminated on social media, those of Reese Witherspoon, Matt Bomer, Diane Kruger, Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, and Emily’s two set colleagues in Paris Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park.