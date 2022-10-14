Lily Collins more elegant than ever in a Ralph Lauren outfit

The actress Lily Collins She is one of those media personalities who always looks fabulous and full of style. She stands out for feminine delicacy and a classic wardrobe but no less modern and glamorous for that, on the contrary, its chic elegance balances well the classy garments that do not go out of style with the sophistication of the avant-garde of the day.

We spotted her flawless at an event she recently attended, wearing nothing less than a Ralph Lauren and could not look more stylish with a matchless elegance that is sure to become an iconic image to inspire our own wardrobe.

You can read: Lily Collins, the most beautiful in Prada autumn dress

The set consists of a tailored pants black color, wide leg and high shot, which accompanies with a strapless top blouse that hugs your torso. This fabric, as if surrounding her silhouette, ends in a very flirty and feminine bow with a tail.

It is a green and blue checkered fabric and a tail that reaches the ground. Likewise, it lets the garment shine and its natural beauty take center, so then the elegance comes from the simplicity and for it does not put jewelry or ornate makeup.

Very beautiful, she wears rings, small earrings and a brand bracelet Cartiereye shadows in style smokey-eyes in sand tones and a delicate pink lipstick to illuminate her face with freshness and cheerfulness, in a way that stands out with modesty and demeanor.

Also, you saw some high trapeze heeled shoes, that are in trend, and she combs her loose hair with a straight below the shoulder that shines even more for a fringe that frames the features of her face, divine from head to toe and demonstrating why she is one of the reference celebrities when in fashion and good taste when dressing is about.

He was at a catwalk event in which precisely the Ralph Lauren brand presented its 2023 collection and in which they were present, among others, for example Jessica Chastain, Chris Pine or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

It is also the first time that the firm presents its new collection in Los Angeles and not in New York and by the way, Lily Collins was accompanied by her husband, the director Charlie McDowellwith whom he recently celebrated a year of marriage.