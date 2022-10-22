Lily Collins’ new bangs are perfect for this fall

How many of you have ever felt like direct victims of Lily Collins Parisian Bangs? *Raises both hands* because yes, me too. Oh, and FYI, when I say ‘victims’ I mean it in the best possible sense, meaning tempted to grab the scissors from the bathroom drawer and cut my bangs right there. Hello, intrusive thoughts.

ok so now He has shown us his new ‘look’ for the fall season and I (as I’m sure you will be too, in less than 30 seconds or so) I’m already trying to figure out how to make an urgent appointment with my nearest hairdresser.

To show off her new look, Lily posted a #CarSelfie with a caption that reads, “Fall bangs update…” We thought it was so ideal that we didn’t take long to add it to our long list of hair styles to try this fall.

When it comes to style, Lily has stuck to what she knows best: the cut. birkin bangs, with longer layered locks to frame the face. To give the said Birkin style a bit of context, it is a French fringe style popularized by Jane Birkin in the 1960s.

This hairstyle adds a touch of irresistible Parisian chic, certainly a cut that ‘Emily in Paris’ would love.

And not only did she cut her bangs short for the new season, but we also suspect she’s given herself a full-fledged haircut, shedding a few inches of length. Just to compare how he had it before, take a look at how just a few days ago it was up to chest height.

What a difference, right?

Perhaps this is a sign for all those girls who have not yet had their annual haircut. Trust me, in the long run, your mane will thank you.