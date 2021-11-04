Lily Collins new look: the platinum blonde pixie cut

P.rhyme or later all the stars play the card of transformation and this time it is the turn of the protagonist of Emily in Paris Lily Collins. Who amazes everyone with the autumn header: a pixie cut disheveled in platinum blonde tint. A look reminiscent of Twiggy but in a punk chic version.

Lily Collins, from bon ton hair to punk chic hair

The list of fall headers is getting longer and longer. After Anne Hathaway’s ultra short bob, the new hairstyle of Lily Collins. The 32-year-old actress (daughter of musician Phil) posted on Instagram a series of shots showing a platinum blonde pixie cut flaming and artfully disheveled. Were it not for the unmistakable eyebrows, we would hardly recognize it.

A drastic change from the usual long brown hair, often softened by bon ton headbands and accessories. Which so far she had left only for the ultra-minimal crop with a parting in the middle combined with the bridal look.

Lily Collins becomes a contemporary Twiggy

While everyone is waiting for the arrival of Emily in Paris 2 scheduled to hit Netflix next December, Lily enjoys mingling the cards with a hair light years away from its most famous character. A cut, but perhaps it is better to say a wig, created ad hoc from his trusted haisrtylist Ken O’Rourke for the cover of Elle UK.

Blond and very short, the cut is an obvious homage to the Twiggy of the 60s magazine in a contemporary key.

With the locks on the temples shaded and the asymmetrical bangs to frame the face. Make-up is decisive, which darkens the eyebrows to the maximum and puts the focus on the eyes with false eyelashes combed in a graphic mood. The mouth is natural but absolutely light pink shiny, as the trends of the moment want.

