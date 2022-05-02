Lily Collins’ original ensemble at the Emily in Paris presentation

british actress Lily Collins She is an icon in terms of style and interpretation, her role in the acclaimed series Emily in Paris has not only elevated her to the highest in her professional career as an actress, but has also placed her as a fashion reference with a very groundbreaking, unique and original style.

His style causes a sensation wherever he goes and captures all the attention of the cameras. Among the most valued in the rankings of the best dressed, the British bets on romantic and feminine outfits with a retro air that They exude personality and originality.

On this occasion, the actress attended the presentation of the Emily series in Paris at the Paley Festival in Los Angeles. To attend the event, choose reinvent the traditional jacket suit with a midi skirt and the result was one of her most stylish and original outfits.

The set of Lily Collins that breaks schemes

Llily Collins in a midi jacket and skirt ensemble during the Emily in Paris show at the Paley Festival in Los Angeles.gtres

A flared hem suit jacket and asymmetrical skirt in baby blue that breaks all the schemes of the classic suit. Combined with a cors-style top in dark beige and stilettos in the same color with pointed ends and tied at the ankle.

It is a set of masculine and seventies style with romantic and feminine airs in the finishes of the jacket and skirt, a very characteristic style of the actress with which she wastes originality and personality leaving an impeccable result.

