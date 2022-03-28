Lily Collins pays tribute to her father Phil Collins after his last performance at Genesis

Lily Collins has paid a loving tribute to her father Phil Collins after Genesis played their last concert together.

Over the weekend (March 26), the iconic progressive rock band played a sold-out performance at London’s O2, marking their last performance as a group and the end of their 55-year career.

Lily Collins, known for starring in the Netflix series Emily In Paris, attended the show and thanked her father in an Instagram post for “being such an inspiration.”

Tonight marks the end of an era,” she wrote in a carousel of photos and a video of the concert, “Witnessing this last show has been the memory of a lifetime and an event I will hold in my heart forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

“Infinitely grateful” doesn’t do it justice. A lot of love was left on that O2 stage and even more was shared with an audience that didn’t want it to end.

“Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister ever. 50 years of songs later and still generations to celebrate long after this tour is over… “

During the show, Phil Collins announced to the crowd that it would be the band’s last show, looking thoughtful before joking, “After tonight we’re all going to have to get real jobs.”

The group played 23 songs in total, including ‘I Can’t Dance’, ‘Mama’, ‘Turn It On Again’, ‘No Son Of Mine’, ‘Invisible Touch’ and ‘Land Of Confusion’.

In addition to Lily Collins, former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, who last played with the band 40 years ago, was also in attendance, and a photo of him backstage with Collins was shared.

Collins acknowledged his presence during the performance, joking that Gabriel was the one in the crowd shouting that he wanted to hear ‘Supper’s Ready’.

Alongside Collins, Genesis consisted of Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, plus touring musicians Daryl Stuermer, Nic Collins, Daniel Pearce, and Patrick Smyth.