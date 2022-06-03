Lily Collins publishes photo of the start of filming for ‘Emily in Paris 3’

It was at the beginning of 2022 when the Netflix platform confirmed that its successful series Emily in Paris would have a third and fourth season. With the renewal of the project starring actress Lily Collins, it was to the liking of the followers of the franchise that follows the life of an American PR who, by chance of fate, ends up in a French agency where she begins her adventure to try to get her ideas accepted by his Parisian colleagues.

This is how, between romance, comedy, drama and a lot of fashion, the life of Emily Cooper (played by actress Lily Collins) unfolds in Paris. After the success of the first two seasons, the public is impatient to see what will follow and in response to this is that the protagonist and her best friend in her fiction Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park) have revealed the first photograph of the start of recordings of the third season of the series.

Through their Instagram walls, American actresses Lily Collins and Mindy Chen shared the snapshot they took on one of the avenues in Paris in early June. Lily dressed in denim tones and Ashley in white and cream tones show her joy at returning to recordings of the series created by Darren Star.

Gathered in Paris! Let the filming of season 3 begin!…”, the fiction stars wrote in their shared publication, which at the moment does not have a release date for the next installment, considering that as soon as the filming will begin, it should be taken into account the time of the same, edition and others.

Stars of ‘Emily in Paris’ confirm the start of filming for the third season/ Photo: Instagram @ lilyjcollins

Regarding when the third season could be released, it is worth remembering that the previous one was released in December 2021, so the third installment could also have a similar range for its release, however the date has not yet been revealed by Netflix. in what Emily in Paris 3 will see the light.

So those people who follow the adventures of this witty PR and influencer in Paris will have to wait a bit to find out what’s coming, but at least they can already assume that what follows is already filming.