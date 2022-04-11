Lily Collins radiant in baby blue skirt suit

Lily Collins: the looks of the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’

If there is a series that has become viral in recent years for those who are passionate about the world of fashion, that is the one from ‘Emily in Paris’. The series, starring the great Lily Collins, has had an overwhelming success in terms of viewing issues around the world and although it has also received some criticism for certain appreciable errors, the truth is that the style of its protagonists has made it in one of today’s most popular audiovisuals. In the series it is Sylvie Grateau who wins the award for best style, but in real life, Lily Collins It also has a fairly privileged position.

This has been made known to us in each photocall, red carpet and -even- in the ‘street style’ caught red-handed by the paparazzi. She has a very different style than Philippine (Sylvie). Is much more extravagant, original and she prefers the most imposing figures and the most striking colors, but that does not diminish her at all. Quite the contrary. Her taste is unique and we love that.

A clear example of this could be her latest outfit. An baby blue asymmetrical skirt jacket suit set that has broken with all the schemes of the classic suit. Do not you believe it? Be careful, because the result could not be more original and impeccable.

The actress attended the presentation of the series mentioned in the paley’s festival in Los Angeles. To attend this event, she decided to reinvent the traditional jacket suit with a midi skirt and the result was one of his most stylish outfits.

This was made up of a jacket with shoulder pads and a structure marked on the bottom with peplum, perfect to achieve an hourglass figure without having this type of body, and an asymmetric crossover miniskirt in the same striking baby blue tone. The color combination was very successful. Collins chose to combine this wonderful two-piece ensemble with a nude sweetheart neckline bodysuit to match the elegant high-heeled pumps.

In addition, her beauty bet beautifully finished off her impeccable outfits. This one stood out, mainly, for her hairstyle with a high bun gathered and loose curtain bangs. A most flattering hairstyle that, in addition, highlighted her face and, consequently, her makeup with ‘nude’ tones to match the styling and marked eyebrows. A very characteristic detail of the actress.

