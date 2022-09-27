Lily Collins ready to record the third season of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins has enchanted audiences around the world after her starring role in the series Emily in Paris, a production of Netflix created by Darren Star which is about to start filming the third season.

It was the actress herself who shared a photo on her Twitter account. Instagram announcing that he had arrived in the French capital, and everyone knows that his stay there has only one reason. At the airport, she came across a giant image of herself as part of an advertising campaign for the cosmetics brand Lancôme.

Just a couple of days ago, Collins posted another photo of herself with two of her scene partners, the actors Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, who play two of the publicists at the agency where Emily comes to work. And that with the passing of the chapters, they begin to forge a friendship.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that there would be a third installment of the program that has become a worldwide success, and that above all has caught people’s attention for the fantastic looks that the protagonist wears. It is worth mentioning that designer Patricia Field is in charge of the costumes in this project. She also did it in the series Sex and the city and in And just like that.