Lily Collins revealed the “physical suffering” she suffered while recording Emily in Paris – Revista Para Ti

Lily Collins was as a guest on one of the best-known Late Night Shows on American television and there she provided details of how she lived the filming of the famous series she plays: she surprised everyone with the inconveniences that wearing high heels brought her.

Lily Collins established herself as a popular actress following the success of Emily in Paris, the series where love, fashion and the streets of the City of Light are the undisputed protagonists. The creators of sex and the city were associated with Netflix to give life to the successful program, which has already announced its third season.

In many of the scenes, Emily’s character walks the cobblestone streets of the city wearing high heels. What was not known was the suffering that this generated in Collins, who referred to the subject during her participation in the program of Jimmy Fallon.

The The actress confessed that while recording the famous Netflix series, she had to constantly visit the doctor to solve the problem that the shoes brought her every day.

He said that he had to go to the podiatrist every week to take care of his feet, after long days in which he wore heels all the time. “The only thing I would like is to just go out on the streets where I can wear flats because wearing heels… I mean, you wouldn’t think how painful it can be in Paris. In fact, literally I went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because she wore heels all the time,” Collins said.

Lily added that his secret to counter discomfort was use an insole in your shoes for more comfort and reduce the risk of calluses. “Because there is paving all over. All over! And I had to have templates made for each pair of shoes. I’m not kidding. I felt old,” she said.

As a good professional, the actress kept silent and preferred to solve the problem on her own and never expressed the difficulty she felt recording feeling so uncomfortable all day. Even the costume designer of the series, Patricia Fieldcommented that Lily asked to wear exclusively Christian Louboutin shoes. “I guess he managed it, because he never expressed any difficulty in movement,” he commented to Page Six.