Lily Collins reveals the “painful” situation she had while recording Emily in Paris

Although the second season of Emily in Paris premiered at the end of 2021, the popular Netflix series was renewed for a third and fourth cycle to be released soon, and as its lead actress, Lily Collins, continues conducting interviews regarding other projects, still taking advantage of revealing new curiosities of the recordings.

Lily Collins had to go to the podiatrist every week during the filming of Emily in Paris

In an interview with The Tonight Show to promote his new movie, wind fall (which her husband Charlie McDowell directed), said most of the planning her wedding she did during her work on the film.

“Everything went according to plan,” he said. And we were planning it while we were filming wind fall. So it was a lot about us.”

Also, Lily Collins spoke about what was it like working at Emily in Parisrevealing that he had a major complaint about filming the hit series in Paris.

“Honestly, I’d go around the world with him if I could”. He said when the show’s host mentioned that fans had been asking for there would have been more spin-offs set in different cities.

“But the only thing I would like is to go to streets where you can wear low shoes.

This since he had to wear heels all the time. “You wouldn’t think how painful that can be in Paris. I literally went to a podiatrist every week to get my feet fixed because she wore heels all the time. Because there cobblestones everywhere!” the actress finished about it.

When does the third season of the series premiere?

Although Netflix renewed the series Emily in Paris for one third and fourth seasonThere is no specific release date yet.

However, it is likely that the new episodes can be released on the streaming platform at the end of 2022 or early next year. However, this will depend on the start of filming of the new entega and the time it lasts.

Check out the video of the interview below: