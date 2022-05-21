Lily Collins Reveals Which Character She Almost Played On Gossip Girl

Lily Collins has won all our hearts by starring in the new series of Darren Starcreator of Sex And The City, Emily In Paris.

And it is that the actress has shone in the original comedy of the streaming platform Netflixeven confirming a third and fourth season.

Well, this is not the first important role of Lily Collinssince before we could see her on the big screen sharing with the very Julia Roberts in Mirror Mirror.

Although the musician’s daughter Phil collins A few years ago he tried his luck to be part of one of the most successful series in recent years.

Which? Well we’re talking about Gossip Girl. Yes, Lily Collins was about to be part of the drama of The CW Y Warner and here in FMDOS We tell you all the details.

Lily Collins on Gossip Girl?

As we told you before, Lily Collins revealed that he auditioned for the original version of gossip-girl and he made good progress in the process.

During an interview on the show The Jess Cagle Show from SiriusXM , Lily Collins said, “I auditioned for Gossip Girl. Yes, I do. I did it for Jenny. I’ve done it in the past.”

Lily Collins He added: “I got very close to that. My life would have been very different. I mean, I would have moved to New York. I would not have been able to finish my high school. I mean, I was 17 or something. Oh, I wanted it so bad.”

Can you imagine Jenny played by Lily Collins? Well, finally the story was different, since the role was obtained by the actress and singer Taylor momsen.

However, things did not turn out so badly for the daughter of Phil collinssince today he enjoys the good success of his series on Netflix.

