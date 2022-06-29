Lily Collins Rocks Mini Skirt and Lavender Boots in Paris

Lily Collins surprises us with her recent post on Instagram, where the actress shared a flash back during the recordings of the second season of the series Emily in Paris. The model, too, shares with us a style in vibrant colors and different textures, but she makes the most of the drama of the image to perfection. mini skirt that matches the lavender knee high bootsa very flattering look for women who like to dress in layers and come out on top.

The star of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins, has stood out as one of the young talents in the Hollywood film industry. And after her debut in the successful series on the platform streaming Netflix, where she brings to life the character of Emily Cooper, has been crowned a fashion benchmark for new generations who do not hesitate to find inspiration in all her looks. Currently, the actress is filming the third season of Emily in Paris together with the actress Ashley Parkand that means we’re one step closer to falling in love with her new outfits.

How to wear a miniskirt with lavender boots in the style of Lily Collins?

We know that the mini skirts with boots They are one of the combinations most worn by women who know the versatility of both pieces, for two reasons: they adapt to any season and they catch the eye anywhere. In fact, the creative minds of fashion continue to bet on this alliance that promises to reign the season and the rest of 2022.

Lily Collins It comes to show us that miniskirts with boots are more than inspiration to walk the streets of Paris with strength and safety. The actress opted for a mini skirt in denim, light blue, with layers of tulle on the sides that generate volume. On top, she opted for an asymmetrical corset in the same material and a blazer short in fuchsia. The final touch was put by the long boots lavender suede.