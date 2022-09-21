Lily Collins’ secret to shiny, healthy hair

The Emily in Paris actress, Lily Collinsrevealed one of his secrets to wear the shiny and healthy hair. She is a lover of perfection and it is reflected in her favorite looks. Get inspired by what the famous she shared to wear your perfect mane.

Secret revealer for shiny and healthy hair

She said it herself: “Your hair can make or break a look.” Lily Collins is convinced that the hair it can be a sad addition if not well taken care of. Few people know the importance of pampering him as well as she does on or off stage.

the musician’s daughter Phil collins She has been an actress since she was only 2 years old. Since always, she assures that she takes the artistic direction of her work very seriously. hair. “Hair brings so much character… to a character” she confessed on one occasion while recalling her previous looks from the met gala.

Every once in a while, she leaves many of her followers speechless with her beauty tips. On this occasion, through his social networks, she shared what is the product to use and how to wear a shiny and healthy hair.

Alongside the video he posted, he wrote: “Never let a good day for the hair left undocumented… Get ready with me using my @livingproofinc family’s Triple Bond Complex! Since you know I’m only talking about things here that I absolutely LOVE, I thought I’d walk you through my current routine so you too can have your hair stronger, healthier and happier…”

Lily Collins shows the ideal product to get the hair shiny and healthy – Source: Instagram @lilyjcollinsylivingproofinc

Natural and wavy hair: She planned her look for her wedding

The young actress not only gives tips to learn to take care of the hair correctly. He also applies it in his life constantly. Even when she got married, she planned the whole look taking into account all the factors. She wasn’t sure at first, until she decided on a ‘more natural and wavy’ look.

Lily Collins I didn’t want the wind or the need for touch-ups to get in the way on such an important day: ‘I wanted my whole face to be seen, and the emotion and joy and all that.’

She also decided to add a low bun, which she ultimately chose as the best option, because it allowed both the dress and the accessories (including the brooches her mother gave her) to shine.

In this way, he shows that he does not miss a single detail. Essentially, the actress sees the hair as an extension of the personality and how each one feels about himself. For those who are in the mood for change, what better way than to be inspired by her and her suggestions.

