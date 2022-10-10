Lily Collins Shines Elegantly in Gorgeous Prada Fall Dress

The actress Lily Collins is synonymous with elegance and beauty as it is always distinguished by a good taste in clothing and a feminine, delicate, modern and formal wardrobe that consolidate her as one of the classy fashion icons of today, no matter if we talk about a more casual or glamorous dress.

She recently attended a benefit gala in Los Angeles and looked most beautiful in a prada brand attire, who accompanied with cartier jewelry and boy does it look excellent; jovial, charming and with a great presence that also honors the time of year, autumn.

It’s about a dress with a pearly white background with a simple fall, framing her silhouette, which stands out for wearing a mesh fabric on top, with long sleeves and on which they are embroidered rhinestone and sequin details, silver on the arms and legs and in mustard yellow on the torso.

They are the colors of autumn, the shiny fabric and embroidery is the trend of the season and the mesh allows very chic and jovial transparencies, which together make it a youthful, flirtatious and feminine dressperfect for an actress like her, always elegant and chic.

Complete the outfit with high open sandals, earrings and diamond rings, a high bun hairstyle, in the old style Hollywood, that stands out thanks to that fringe that frames her features, and a makeup that does not overload, with warm eye shadows and lips in a light pink tone.

During the evening, she co-hosted the annual fundraising gala for the GO Campaign, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds to improve the lives of orphans and vulnerable children around the world.

Lily Collins is the first female ambassador for the organization and as in previous years, she shares these functions with Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson. In previous years, by the way, she had also served as co-host for the charity gala.

She attended the event with her husband, the director Charlie McDowell, with whom she recently just celebrated a year of marriage.

Reflecting on her married life, she told E! News: “We can conquer anything. We’ve been through so much change globally, and personally, and being able to having a partner by your side who makes you laugh in the moments when you need it most and help you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months. I feel so grateful to have someone by my side to be able to achieve that and your best friend with you all the time.”