Lily Collins shines in New York in an orange Gabriela Hearst suit

personal style of Lily Collins is usually very different from his character in Emily in Paris. However, the actress opted for the vibrant tones for which Emily Cooper is so well known during an appearance on an American talk show on Wednesday, opting for a garish orange suit from Gabriela Hearst.

This is the orange tailored suit that Lily Collins wore in New York

With this look, the actress reminds us that orange is always a good idea if you’re a brunette. Photo: Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Phil Collins’ daughter She wore a double-breasted blazer and matching pants from the eco-designer’s Resort 2022 collection, which she paired with a ribbed camel top underneath. To counteract the brilliant tailoring, she completed the look with nude heels and a Cartier top handle bag.

The bright orange color is in fashion

The choice of Lily Collins of a mandarin color suit – which provides ‘an extra boost of vitamin C’, as she describes it – comes after the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, also wore the color while in Jamaica on the same day. Since Rihanna is also a fan of this fruity shade, could we have a new color of the season contender?

Article originally published by British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.