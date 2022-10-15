Lily Collins shines in tailored pants and trapeze-heeled pumps

Lily Collins found the style formula to make from a set of tailored pants with heeled shoes, the wish of the season. As a preview of the styles that we will see in Emily in Paris, the actress dazzles in each of her appearances before the cameras. On this occasion, she has done it from southern California, in the Spring-Summer 2023 parade of Ralph Lauren.

On the spot, the actress Lily Collins shared the first row of the catwalk with other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and Jessica Chastain, among other movie stars, who allow us to observe the trends of the season. One of them is to take classic pants with pump shoes that are anything but boring.

How to wear tailored pants with trapeze-heeled pumps according to Lily Collins?

amy susman

The trapeze heel shoes have marked the 2022 trends. Striking colors dominated the summer season and, however, those with a more classic aesthetic have not ceased to be among the options on the windows and catwalks from summer to autumn. These become a safe option to invest in a footwear to accompany us with different outfits without making style mistakes.

This is how the also model shows us how they are combined with some tailored pants classics, taking a completely unexpected and sophisticated twist with a strapless top with a tartan print and an XL bow with a tail. An elegant styling with which she only needed to add discreet silver earrings and a straight hairstyle with bangs as the protagonist.

In autumn 2022, both the footwear with surprising heels like the tailored pants have echoed on the catwalks of designers. The set that the interpreter wore confirms that tailoring does not have to fall into the most basic of trends, since its clean lines allow us to combine them with a wide variety of blouses. In this case, the actress does it in the Parisian style, with the chic and sophisticated colors that make us want the three pieces with which Lily Collins gives style lessons.