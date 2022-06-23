Lily Collins shocks the Internet with a princess look in a brocade dress | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress wore a design by Ronald Van Der Kemp during her visit to Madrid.

During her recent visit to Spain, the actress Lily Collins dazzled with her beauty in one of the most elegant and sophisticated outfits that the actress of Emily in Paris. The performer, who undeniably possesses a beauty almost identical to that of Audrey Hepburnpaid tribute to the late actress of Breakfast with diamonds and the fashion of the 1950s.

Collins attended an event of the jewelry firm Cartier, a brand of which the interpreter is an ambassador, and during her time at the gala, the 33-year-old actress modeled a design of Ronald Van Der Kemp, which consists of two pieces, a bustier and a maxi skirt, which she wore with an incredible metallic effect brocade with gold and copper tones.

The piece is a Haute Couture design by the designer Ronald Van Der Kemp and is part of the Haute Couture Spring 2022 collection, a firm known for its interest in sustainable fashion, since most of its clothes are made from sustainable materials, seeking to avoid as much damage as possible to the environment through its art. and fashion.

In terms of styling, the interpreter of Emily Cooper in the Netflix series wore a Cartier diamond choker, in honor of the event, which is a design that bears the name “Emerald”. For makeup, the actress wore a black eyeliner with a cat’s tail, characteristic of her look, and carmine red lips.

There is no doubt that the look of Lily Collins appealed to the beauty and style of the star of Audrey Hepburn, because she also wore a collected hairstyle and tiny fringe with a party in the middle; The actress was one of the best dressed of the night and she was seen arriving arm in arm with her husband, the director and producer. Charlie McDowell.