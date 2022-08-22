Lily Collins shows how oversize pants look with normcore sneakers

Smiling and relaxed, this is how the interpreter looks with a khaki high-waisted trousers Y white normcore tennis shoes. Two garments with a flowing silhouette that confront the false belief of style rules that dictate that it is wrong to combine oversized pieces that go both in the upper part and in the lower part of the body. However, there are certain keys that must be known to do it successfully. And we will talk about them here.

First of all, the style secret falls on the white tank top that the actress wears under an overshirt. The latter has the grace to add an unexpected twist to any look. For its part, the white shirt underneath will serve as the piece that will stylize the figure, to achieve a balance between the tight pieces and the XL.

Another great success lies in the color combination. A move that Lily Collins creates by wearing pieces of the same color palette, green, in two contrasting tones. Last but not least, the actress confirms, once again, that there is nothing like having a pair of tennis completely white to be able to combine them with, literally, the whole wardrobe.