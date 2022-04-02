Lily Collins shows how to wear a sophisticated tuxedo with pumps

We have become accustomed to seeing Lily Collins in the bright colorful outfits that characterize the character he plays for the Netflix series, Emily In Paris; however, the personal style of the British-American actress it tends rather to be extremely elegant and sober, as it has just shown in New York for the presentation of the collection Fall/Winter 2022 by Ralph Lauren.

A black tuxedo was the statement of fashion with which the interpreter of Emily Cooper, Lily Collins, shone during the presentation of the American designer at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. It was also a key piece that resonated in the collection, which he started with Gigi Hadid wearing a white monogrammed sweater with pleated pants. the way to the classic tailoring in black and white was gradually given to demonstrate that timeless and elegant garments shine by themselves, without time dulling their sparkle.

How to shine in a tuxedo with heels according to Lily Collins?

Lily Collins in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

The name of the designer born in the Bronx today represents an American institution. To close the Show that brought together a multi-generational group, Vittoria Cerretti appeared wearing a black tuxedo. However, one of the most sophisticated looks in existence made a nod of nonchalance when styled with a baseball jacket and a baseball cap. yankees. This was a nod to childhood Ralph Lauren and to the place where he grew up, which makes it clear that new versions to interpret even the most classic combinations will remain open to those who decide to try new things.

Among other celebrities like Janelle Monáe and Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins did the same when showing off a tuxedo of the firm that was made up of a double breasted jacket with dramatic satin lapels. She was wearing matching flared leg pants, plus a crisp white shirt, adorned with a little black bow tie for the final touch. tuxedos for woman have had an important presence on the catwalks of Haute Couture projected for 2022.