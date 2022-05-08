Lily Collins Shows Off Sleek ‘French’ Nail Design That Lengthens Hands

LillyCollins gives us an important fashion lesson and is that recently the actress wore a french style nail design that stretches out its hands, so be inspired by its proposal to try it this season, you will be surprised how flattering it will be for stretch out your hands remember during the summer It is also okay to use a classic style that matches all your outfits.

Do you want to use a manicure that looks good with all your outfits? The protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris‘ reminds us that French style is an infallible, so dare to wear this versatile nailart.

This is how Lily Collins uses the ‘French’ manicure

Through her Instagram account, the famous shared a photograph in which she bragged almond nails with white tipthis idea is perfect for those who are not ready to try glitter, inlays, metallic colors and many more risky tendencies.

Lily Collins shows off elegant ‘French’ nail design. Photo: IG/ @lilyjcollins

What are French nails?

East nail designs was created in Parisis characterized by having a nature base skin color to complement the white tip. It became popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, although for some time it lost its fame, however, this 2022 it is back.

you would use the ‘French’ manicure in the style of Lily Collins to stretch out your hands? We love the sophisticated result that gives.