Lily Collins shows us how to wear the orange tailored suit with elephant-leg pants this spring

The arrival of spring has brought a lot of fun to our outfits and Lily Collins confirms it, as she recently modeled an orange tailored suit; that she combines an oversize jacket with elephant leg pants, two garments that will be in trend for many months, so be inspired by her proposal to try it this season in which cheerful tones will take over street style.

Fortunately, the cold weather begins to say goodbye to give way to a new era in which flowers, plants and nature come to life, something very similar to what will happen to our looks. So dare to recreate this suit outfit with fun colors.

Lily Collins teaches us how to wear the orange tailored suit with elephant leg pants

Through her Instagram account, the protagonist of “Emily in Paris” shared an album in which she showed off an outfit featuring a four-button jacket that caressed her hips and wide-legged pants that lengthened her legs. A combination that tells us that these outfits will be worn this spring.

Photo: IG/ Lily Collins

We love that the actress shows us her fashionistas looks because she keeps us up to date with outfits that are worth wearing, so we suspect that very soon we will see other of our favorite celebs modeling her proposal. You, would you wear the fun colored suit like Lily Collins?