Lily Collins shows why stiletto heels won’t go out of style

The actress Lily Collins has become an icon of the fashion thanks to her leading character in the Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

You can read: Nail decoration: the ‘mirror effect’ that Zendaya uses

We invite you to read more content like this here

In this production he stands out for the outfits he wears and since then he has shown in real life that he wants to be a reference in the fashion.

Recently he was seen with a very elegant outfit and making it clear that the stiletto heel shoes are still used.

Do you want to see this style? Do not miss it!

Lily Collins shows why stiletto heels won’t go out of style

The also protagonist of Windfall took all eyes by wearing a spectacular attire by Prabal Gurung.

Lily Collins wore this aqua blue design during the last cast reunion at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The detail that made the actress not go unnoticed was the stiletto heels that she used to accompany her dress.

We suggest: Kris Jenner Says Goodbye to the Pixie Haircut and Switches to the Bob Cut

the color of the shoes It was nude and transparent, which allowed her to make a perfect combination with the blue and the top under the blazer.

For the hairstyle, she opted for a fringe and combined it with a high bun. The makeup was neutral, outlined in white.

Undoubtedly a unique style and with which the actress makes it clear that this type of shoes They combine with any garment and, most importantly, that they are current in the fashion.

Also read: This is the secret of the eyeliner that Kourtney Kardashian makes