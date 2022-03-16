Lily Collins stars in her new movie “Windfall” for Netflix

After the success of two seasons of the series “Emily in Paris”, Lily Collins repeats partnership with Netflix, premiering the movie “Windfall” this week.

The dramatic thriller takes place in a billionaire’s vacation home, which is invaded by a man when it is vacant. But the couple of owners arrive at the place and end up being taken hostage.

The film takes place entirely within this mansion, focusing solely on the tension of the dynamic between these three characters.

Lily Collins plays the billionaire’s wife, played by Jesse Plemons. The invader of the mansion is played by actor Jason Segel, who also signs the co-authorship of the script.

Collins’ husband, Charlie McDowell, is writing and directing the film, along with Justin Lader (of “Love’s Complications”).

“WindFall” premieres this Friday, March 18 on Netflix.

On the other hand, a few months ago it was announced that the successful series “Emily in Paris” has been renewed for two more seasons on Netflix. The announcement was made two and a half weeks after the release of the second season (which debuted in December 2021). According to Netflix, the second season topped the TOP 10 list of most watched in 94 countries, with 107.6 million hours watched in the first five days.

Collins, who is the protagonist of the series, celebrated the news on her Instagram. Dressed in a T-shirt from the series, the actress wrote in the caption:

“Woke up early to deliver VERY exciting news… “Emily in Paris” is back for Season 3… And wait, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this outfit I’m wearing, but she’d be screaming anyway. I really love you all, thank you so much for the amazing support. Seriously, I can’t wait any longer. Merci BOUCUP!!…”.