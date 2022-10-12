Lily Collins stars in the latest Lancôme spot made by Publicis Luxe – Newspaper PublicidAD





Accompanied by Publicis Luxe, Lancome launches a fun-filled beauty experience in collaboration with cult Japanese toy Bearbrick. Aptly named ‘Happy‘, Bearbrick becomes Lancôme’s totem of happiness, artistically reinterpreting the House’s signature and emblem, while adorning the brand’s icons in an exclusive limited collection.

Starring actress Lily Collins, the collaboration’s graffiti aesthetic is injected into the House’s codes, most notably the Lancôme logo, its iconic rose and Ô signature. The three films, titled Call Me Happy, highlight each of the brand’s limited editions, as Collins magnetically takes us through the journey of bringing Lancôme’s beauty mission of happiness to life.

Conceived with the help of Publicis Luxe, the Lancôme x Bearbrick collaboration takes a playful approach by combining luxury skincare and makeup with the world’s most famous collectible art toy, creating uncomplicated beauty in the daily grind. Happy comes in three figurine sizes, along with limited editions of the brand’s skincare and makeup icons: Génifique, Clarifique and L’Absolu Rouge.

It is a 360° campaign, aimed at creating experiences on social networks, in the digital sphere, in e-commerce, at exhibitors and in stores. The three films, starring Lily and Happy, have been made with a large number of images and frames.

The media campaign launched worldwide on October 6, 2022.

