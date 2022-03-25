Lily Collins suffered tragic consequences for her work on Emily in Paris

With his leading role in Emily in Paris, Lily Collins completely dazzled, but at the same time the actress suffered some consequences of her great work. She knows what happened to him.

Netflix is ​​akin to surprising with its great productions and, therefore,Emily in Paris could not be the exception. This series, set in the French capital, as its name suggests, is one of the most innovative in the platform’s catalog due to its exciting plot. With Lily Collins as the protagonist, the strip tells the story of Emily Cooper, a young woman who, despite all her adversities, demonstrates her total capacity to face both her work and personal challenges.

So much so that, under this premise, Emily in Paris It became an emblematic Netflix series to the point that the platform did not hesitate to bet on it again. In fact, after the furor of its first season, the second came last year and for this one they have already confirmed that there will be a third and a fourth. It is still unknown when they will be released, but one thing is certain: they will arrive with new controversies.

This is because the second season of Emily in Paris It left more questions than answers and viewers wanting more. That is why the plot must answer all those unknowns that opened in part two for the happiness of the fans. However, beyond having to review the plot, the production should focus on not harming the great protagonist, Lily Collins, again.

Well, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress confessed that walking the streets of Paris for long hours and wearing heels is not a good combination. In fact, according to what she said, she had to go to a podiatrist every week to fix all the bruises left by her shoes. “The only thing I’d like is to just go out on streets where I can wear flats because wearing heels… I mean, you wouldn’t think how painful it can be in Paris. In fact, I literally went to a podiatrist every week to get my feet fixed because I wore heels all the time.”explained the artist.

Collins’ confession arose after the television presenter asked him if the next editions of the series will tour new cities. So much so that, with quite remarkable sarcastic humor, the daughter of Phill Collins confessed the greatest ailment that made her go through this fiction. Of course, this does not mean that Lily is against putting herself in the shoes of Emily Cooper again since she loves her character, according to her, but she does wish she could wear low shoes.