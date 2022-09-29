Lily Collins talks about the consequences of wearing heels in ‘Emily In Paris’

“I would only like to go to streets where flat shoes could be used,” he said.

The success of ‘Emily In Paris’, in addition to its spectacular locations, is mainly due to the fact that its protagonist has left us to remember some of the best outfits that have been seen on the small screen. Since Christian Louboutin until Vivienne Westwood, the actress has worn some ‘outfits’ that could well have appeared years before in ‘Sex and the City’ or, currently, in ‘And Just Like That…’.

most of these ‘looks’ were accompanied, how could it be otherwise, by sophisticated shoes with infinity heels, either stilettos or platforms, that allow you to stylize your legs and, of course, achieve the desired effect of height. However, these can also be very harmful to the feet and it was Lily Collins herself who, in a recent interview on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, explained it.

“Honestly, I would go around the world as Emily if I could,” he commented, referring to all those who hope to know more seasons of the series in different cities than They are already part of their previous two seasons. However, the actress has recounted what it was like to live day and night on those heels and has commented on the consequences of their use.

“Wear heels [todo el tiempo]… You would never think how painful that can be in Paris. literally, I went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I used those shoes constantly… Because there are cobblestones everywhere!“, commented the actress, who has assured that she had to make insoles for each pair of shoes that she used on the filming set and that we have fallen in love with throughout the episodes of the series.

For this reason, he has insisted that he would have no problem changing his wardrobe if he had to travel with the series to other cities such as London or New York, but always looking for comfort. In fact, the presenter himself joked about it and suggested that he opt for sneakers in his next jobs. “Yes, ‘Emily In Flats’ (flat shoes)! Why not?”she commented excitedly.

During the interview, the actress talked about her new project, in which she works with her husband, the director Charlie McDowell, For the movie ‘Windfall’. Lily has acknowledged that, during filming of this film that will be released on Netflix, she has felt very loved and safe, since her partner has always opted for communication and collaboration to work in the cinema. “That’s what you want from a life partner and that’s what you want as an actor in your director,” she stressed.