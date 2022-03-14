Lily Collins teaches a style trick by wearing a tailored suit with stilettos

James 22 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 37 Views

Lily Collins returns to the screen with his most recent film, wind fall. The thriller that will keep us on edge, directed by her husband of six months, Charlie McDowellthe next will come March 18th to Netflix. And, less than a week before the expected premiere, the protagonist of Emily in Paris has already given us one style master class when wearing a business suit with stilettos during a special screening of his new film.

remembering some of the outfits that marked the character of the actress, Lily Collinsin the series that placed it on the map of the fashion when interpreting Emily, we can notice that their outfits appealed to colors sets composed of layered garments, in addition to the majestic coats and dresses with which he walked through the City of Light.

Said style has not been very far from the appearances that, the also model and writer has done about the Red carpet. Therefore, seeing how this time he has succumbed to a sartorial stylingwe can confirm that the suit trend also carries style tricks in the middle.

Lily Collins shows how to wear a tailored suit with stilettos in trend of 2022

Lily Collins wears a tailored suit with vertical lines and classic black stilettos, with her hair pulled back with bangs and discreet accessories.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Source link

About James

Check Also

Vicente Saavedra, Clarissa Molina’s boyfriend: who he is and photos of the future husband of the host of El Gordo and La Flaca | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Whom Vincent Saavedra? This is the boyfriend of Clarissa Molina, the winner of Nuestra Belleza …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved