Lily Collins teaches us her favorite Korean beauty trick – Revista Para Ti

The protagonist of “Emily in Paris” takes great care of her skin, which is why she is a fan of Korean cosmetics.

Lily Collins revealed in his networks one of the tricks of beauty that puts into practice taking care of her skin: the actress became adept at the routines of korean skincareknown in the world for being one of the most effective.

in your account Instagramthe actress shared a photo showing her a spa day at home, wearing a cloth face mask while smiling and relaxing a bit. It is not the first time that she shares this trick, since he uses it frequently.

How many times can a cloth face mask be used?

We suggest you apply this product once a week to constantly nourish the skin of your face, in addition its use must be at night so that it absorbs all its vitamins for a long time. Remember that you can try moisturizing options, to clean pores or with collagen.

What are the benefits of a cloth face mask?

The advantage of using this product are instantaneous, since with just a couple of minutes your skin looks radiant, hydrated and with a glow effect.

Can I use the cloth mask more than once?

The masks can be used two or three times more, since they are well soaked in the product intended to improve your skin. The secret is, once the exposure time has elapsed, fold it carefully, seal the container (you can use adhesive tape) and store it in the refrigerator.