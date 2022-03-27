Lily Collins teaches us how to wear the long, shaggy fringe that you should wear at 30 to slim down your face

Lilly Collins lights up social networks with a change of look, because although the famous woman had previously flirted with long fringes, this time she opted for a shaggy cut that gives her hair a lot of movement, so be inspired by her new hair to try it this season. You will be surprised how good you will look with this proposal!

When we thought that the curtain bangs would dominate the spring, the protagonists of ‘Emily in Paris’ reminds us that there are many more options to give fun to your image, so we suggest you try this idea that in addition to slimming the face, it will also rejuvenate your style at 30

Lily Collins teaches us how to wear long, shaggy fringe

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared some photos in which she wore a very flattering fringe, in the album her cut stood out for framing her face perfectly with its three long layers, in addition to an XS that caressed her eyebrows .

This proposal is an example of all the do’s when using an asymmetrical look because in addition to covering the areas where expression lines are most marked, it will also give you hair with much more volume in just a few minutes. The best way to refresh your image!

Photo: IG/ @lilyjcollins

What is the blunt bangs?

It is a fringe cut that gives a waterfall effect on the sides of the face, as if it had several mini layers. It is ideal for women with round, square or heart faces, as it will reduce the volume of the face to highlight the cheekbones and frame the look.