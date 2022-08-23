Lily Collins teaches us how to wear the style of French girls

Throughout the year so far we have seen a thousand aesthetics different pop up everywhere, like the norm corethe style old-money and the cottagecore…and all thanks to TikTok. But with so many new micro trends appearing daily, we no longer know which one to join. On this occasion, Lily Collins teaches us how to dress in the style of French girls, who in a very effortless combine a maxi dress with some loafers and here we tell you everything about how you can wear it too.

Lily Collins has always been and will always be one of our favorite fashion icons. From her super classy looks, but shocking for the MET Gala, to the most eclectic ones she wore for her leading role in Emily in Paris, it is clear that the actress has become a role models for any fashionista. She is not only a spokesperson for all current trends, but she has also created a staple very look of hers that we love.

This time was no exception, as Lily shared a series of photos through her Instagram where she was seen in a flowery dress (very much like the “French prairie girl”) with some loafers more formal. A look that incorporates two garments that have a slightly different vibe from the other, but that she managed to make sense together.

Effortless style? Lily Collins says YES.

You will ask yourself, “why is it causing such a stir in the world of fashion?” Lily has achieved what few others have, which is to opt for a very simple outfit, which combines a typical garment with a super casual and feminine style. , with a much more formal complement that adds seriousness to the look, but without subtracting that touch cute that we love Although this does not fit into any of the current trends, we can attribute this look to the style of French girls that stands out for being super effortless and sophisticatedly relaxed.

We know that the actress has spent much of the last few months in Parisfor the filming of the series Emily in Paris and we have definitely seen how little by little he has adapted his style to that of the city of love. Well, this look is a perfect mix between classy, and the very, very romantic. Just like this one, there have been a lot of looks that Lily has worn that stick to this new style, and there are definitely a lot we can learn from her.

How to wear the french girl aesthetic?

Although the hot season is about to come to an end and we will soon have to adjust to the new trends that brands propose for autumn-winter, it is not too late to seek this style. Also, it’s a timeless style, like anything French fashionistas do, so you’ll surely be able to get a lot out of the clothes. If you are also a fan of the style of french girls that Lily Collins has recently adopted, here we have some of her looks that you can take as inspo for this style and that you can easily incorporate into your personal kid.

Prairie Dresses

Opting for loose and relaxed silhouettes is key to fitting into this aesthetic. Part of French culture and Parisian style is all about being on the go all the time, so you’re definitely going to need clothes that let you move freely and keep you cool throughout the day. All this while expressing femininity, simplicity and elegance.

Although this piece looks great with sneakers, for this look Lily opted for some loafers and after seeing it we can confirm that they are her perfect match. Undoubtedly a way to stay comfortable but elegant at the same time.

casual layering

Looking to incorporate layers or layering is always a good option for any outfit, especially when it comes to classics timeless it is about. For this trend it is vital to do it with several layers of neutral colors that complement each other and are not too flashy. Remember that an important part of this style is the muted elegance.

Choosing simple basics of very good quality is essential. Although it seems like something wintery, you can also wear it in summer, you just have to make sure to wear light layers and change them for more cozy ones when the temperature drops.

Tailored Suit Sets

This silhouette, which is typical of the menswear It is a staple for anyone’s closet, especially any woman today. We love the versatility and how they apply to any occasion, be it a semi-formal event or for your day to day, since they are comfortable, classyand with the right attitude they manage to project a lot of security.

Although it seems that this look is more formal, if you choose the right set and combine it with printed t-shirts and sneakers you can give it a much more relaxed look and take it anywhere.

Tip: look for the pants in your size and the blazer in a larger one, to give it that much more trendy oversized touch but without looking like you stole it from your dad’s closet.

Summer Loafers

Finally, Lily’s favorite part, the loafers. A very casual style of shoes that is typical of the French style. This pair will be your best ally to walk those cobbled streets in the French city (or any city) and never lose comfort in your look.

A guy if you decide that this is the style for you, it is that you choose a pair in a similar color to the rest of your outfit to combine both parts. If you are not one of those who likes to have the same pair in a thousand colors, you can choose just a black, beige or cream pair, which can easily be combined with any color. Trust us, they will become your closet staple.

Sometimes we believe that opting for comfort in our outfits necessarily means that we must sacrifice good looks. Lily Collins and her latest obsession with French Girls style shows us that with the right clothes and silhouettes we can have the best of both worlds.

