Lily Collins Teases Emily In Paris Season 3 Details — Rock&Pop

At the end of last year, fans of Emily In Paris could enjoy new chapters corresponding to the season 2. However, they are already impatient to know the next adventures of the protagonist in the next cycle of the Netflix series.

Kate Walsh Teases Emily in Paris Season 3 Details

It is already known that season 3 of Emily in Paris will once again have Emily (Lily Collins), Mindy (Ashley Park), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and Madeline (Kate Walsh). In fact, it’s already finished shooting.

As confirmed by Kate Walsh to Purewow (via Glamour), all the new chapters with Lily Collins.

“I’m not just in Paris eating croissants”joked about her character as Madeline in the interview. “She’s back. She’s still there.”

Let us remember that the final situation of the second season was not very easy for Emily. this since his boss wanted to give him more responsibilities.

He also wanted to get rid of his French colleagues at the marketing agency, Savoir. While they wanted to create their own agency and add Emily to her workgroup.

Now, about the third season of the series, Kate Walsh said that the audience will not be disappointed. “I can reveal that it will be very good, spicy, fun and surprising. We expected no less than Emily in Paris”.

About the relationship she has with her own character, the interpreter added the following regarding the production. “Part of me is absolutely like Madeline. She’s fun to play. To play an American in Paris who’s more or less accidentally offends everyone and it’s vulgar and arrogant, it’s really funny,” he concluded.

For other details of the Emily in Paris season 3 and about its possible release date, click on this link.



