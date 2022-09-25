Lily Collins to star in the miniseries ‘Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street’

Going Deadline we’ve learned that Golden Globe nominee Lily Collins (‘The exception to the rule‘) playing the lead role in the Hulu miniseries‘Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street’which revolves around a couple who gets involved in one of the biggest robberies in history.

Based on a New York magazine article titled “The Many Lives of Crypto’s Most Notorious Couple,” written by Kevin T. Dugan and Matt Stieb, the miniseries will center on Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan (Collins). , the masterminds of the heist, or a couple of unlucky would-be businesswomen… The pair somehow stumbles upon a hard drive containing $3.6 billion in bitcoins stolen from an exchange.

Described as both a love story and a crime thriller told with humor and honesty, the series will follow Heather and Ilya as they grapple with their relationship, the pressures of stolen cryptocurrencies with no easy way to liquidate them, and their aspirations in technology and finance. New York city. The miniseries will be told through the eyes of the couple, as well as hackers, bankers, law enforcement officers and friends.

The project will be produced by Collins, Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky, with McDowel also directing. For his part, Scoop Wasserstein will be the executive producer for New York Magazine/Vox Media Studios.