Lily Collins wears a ‘bob’ hair with bangs

Due to the demands of the script, the actors and actresses usually surprise us with changes in ‘look’. That is the case of Zendaya who wore a ‘bob’ cut to record ‘Challengers’ or Sydney Sweeney who went from blonde hair to a reddish tone. Lily Collins It has been another of the actresses who seems to have changed her hair because of the recording of a production. The filming of the third season of ‘Emily in Paris’ has finished and the protagonist of it has shared several images behind the cameras and one of them has caught our attention.

Accustomed to Lily’s long brown hair walking the streets of the city of love, that the actress has shared a photo with short hair and bangs has surprised us. Does that mean she cut it off? Don’t be scared because the answer is no. As can be seen in the photo, the actress’s hair was gathered up inside her, leaving her a mane ‘bob’ at the height of the cheeks, one of the most flattering haircuts. What has changed in his ‘look’ has been the straight bangs. She still looks great, but we have to admit that we were shocked to see her like this.

Along with the photo carousel, Lily has shared a text in which she shows enthusiasm for the next season:

Words cannot express how many emotions I feel as I finish each season of @emilyinparis and this year is no different. We truly have the best and most dedicated crew and a cast that I can call family. Thank you for endlessly supporting, cheering and encouraging and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created. Proud doesn’t even do justice. I love you all!…

We still have to wait a few months, specifically until December 21, to enjoy the new episodes of the series and to find out if Emily Cooper has cut her hair. What a desire to know more!

