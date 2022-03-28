Lily Collins Wears The Eyeliner That Lifts Drooping Eyelids That You Must Wear By 30

Lily Collins turns on social networks again and this time her makeup caused a furor with her followers, since the actress opted for an eyeliner that lifts drooping eyelids, enlarges the look and is ideal to use at 30. I love you! you will be surprised how good you will look with this makeup trick!

If you want to try a much more fun makeup this season, we suggest you bet on the recent eyeliner that the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’ modeled during her participation in ‘The Tonight Show’.

Related news

Lily Collins uses eyeliner that enlarges the look

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared an album in which she showed off an enviable makeup that we need to use very soon. In the image, she is seen with a cat eye makeup on the upper part of the lash line, as well as a stroke on the lower lashes.

Her makeup was complemented with false eyelashes, as well as well-defined eyebrows, a sober base and light touches of blush to define her face.

Photo: IG/ @lilyjcollins

We love the anime effect that this proposal gives, so we suspect that very soon we will try this idea that can be recreated with products that you probably already have in your house, so dare to use this beauty look in a special event or a date in the one you want to highlight your eyes.